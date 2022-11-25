Susan and Joel Thwaite are retiring as captains of the Mon Valley Salvation Army in July, but before then, there is more work to be done.
That includes one more Red Kettle Campaign and one more goal for the pair to set. This year’s goal is to raise $62,000, based on bringing in a little more than $60,000 in 2021.
“(That amount) is what we need to balance our budget, not to cut any programs and to keep everything running the way we need to,” Susan Thwaite said. “The need is up with inflation and costs. People just seem to be having a hard time. We’ve had a record number of phone calls asking for help with utilities, rental assistance, coats for Christmas. Our needs are high.”
The Red Kettle Campaign dates back to 1891 and is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year. Money raised enables the organization to continue its year-round efforts of helping those who might otherwise be forgotten.
Thwaite said it is time to retire from the posts she and her husband were appointed to with the Salvation Army Corps in Monessen in July 2010. She said their initial experience with the organization was with the Washington Salvation Army, when she was working with the Boy Scouts.
“We partnered with the Salvation Army, fell in love with the mission of being the hands and feet on the ground of Jesus and doing the hands-on work,” she said. “We really loved the mission and became involved from there. This was sort of our pre-retirement missionary work.”
No decision will be made on a replacement until spring.
Thwaite explained that she and her husband went through a two-year program with the Salvation Army’s seminary to become ordained pastors.
“We have different levels of leadership,” she said. “Our divisional headquarters and territorial headquarters determine who goes where.”
This year’s Red Kettle Campaign began Nov. 5.
“We are going strong,” Thwaite said. “We’re doing our best.”
At the start of the campaign, bell ringers were only stationed at the Foodland in Monessen. Other locations were added this week – Walmart in Belle Vernon, Giant Eagle in Belle Vernon and the Shop ‘n Save on Route 51.
One of the challenges the Salvation Army is having this year is finding bell ringers.
“We have a base group that we work very well with,” Thwaite said. “We are having a hard time with our volunteer groups since COVID. It’s been a little harder just getting volunteers to come out and be consistent.”
The Salvation Army already has had a couple of fundraisers in conjunction with this year’s campaign: a two-mile fun walk/run and Paws for a Cause, in which pet bowls were made.
On Dec. 3, there will be a Stuff the Trunk in which an Army truck will be packed with toys collected from locations between Washington and Westmoreland counties. DJ Galiffa will be on hand and Santa Claus will be on the truck.
Toys may be dropped off at Perked Up Cafe in Charleroi, Marbill Diamonds and Jewelry in Belle Vernon, BeeGraphix in Belle Vernon, the Steel Plate in Monessen, Mon Valley Phone Repair in Monessen and the new Roll ‘R’ Way Skating Center in Donora.
Through the years, it’s meant a lot to the Thwaites to be a part of the Salvation Army.
“It’s been a blessing,” Susan Thwaite said. “I find joy in giving back to our communities, and it’s meant a lot to come alongside the people in our community that are hurting and need help and guidance and to be there (to help them.)
She feels confident the $62,000 goal will be reached.
“We’ve been here 13 years and the community has not let us down yet,” Thwaite said. “I think they’ll come to our aid and get us where we need to be. We’re just a small part. It’s the community taking care of each other that really raises those funds.”
Those interested in volunteering should call 724-684-4282.
