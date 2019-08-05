Mon Valley Lions mats for homeless

The Monongahela and Donora Area Lions Club donated mats to SPHS Connect for use by individuals in need throughout Washington and Westmoreland counties. The Lions Club members meet weekly to knit or crochet yarn made from strips of plastic bags. The mats are then donated to the homeless. Pictured with a few of the mats are, from left, Lions Club President Rosemarie Andrako, Connect, Inc. Executive Director Lyndsay Burrik, and Lions Club Chaplain Catherine Walker.

