Courtesy of Mon Valley Hospital

Pictured, from left, are Kathy Guy, Karen Leone-Pritts, George Andrako, Pat Zimmerman and Melissa Marion.

Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes department received a gracious donation from District 14-M of Lions Club International, which includes 44 clubs in four counties of Western Pennsylvania.

“Our global movement of service includes five areas, one of which is diabetes,” said Lions Club district governor George Andrako. “Our strategic objective is to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve the quality of life for those diagnosed. We hope this donation can help people in our service region.”

Karen Leone-Pritts, director of clinical nutrition and diabetes at MVH, said the staff is honored to receive the donation for the hospital’s diabetes education programs.

“The funds will support community outreach through diabetes prevention screenings,” Leone-Pritts said.

MVH’s Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes department offers free monthly programs and support groups designed to help with diabetes self-management.

