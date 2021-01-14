The Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, which is formerly known as angioplasty with stent, Program at Monongahela Valley Hospital has been granted re-accreditation by Corazon, Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty, according to a Mon Valley Hospital news release.
The accreditation proves that MVH’s program has once again met or exceeded the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in accordance with the PA DOH PCI Exception Committee Procedures, the release said.
The requirements include providing 24-hour coverage for PCI emergencies, undergoing detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national standards, and other such factors, the release said.
PCI is administered to open blocked arteries in the heart. This procedure can be used as a preventative measure or for treating a heart attack and is usually combined with the placement of a stent, a tiny wire mesh tube that keeps the artery open, the release said.
Pennsylvania is one of the few states that currently have programs in place which accredit PCI facilities lacking on-site surgical backup – part of the Commonwealth’s exemption regulations, the release said.
“This re-accreditation is a testament to the high-quality care that our skilled staff provides to patients,” said Louis J. Panza Jr., MVH’s president and CEO. “People can come to Monongahela Valley for preventative cardiac care or when they need acute intervention with the knowledge that they will be treated in their own community according to PA Department of Health prescribed procedures.”