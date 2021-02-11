Monongahela Valley Hospital will hold a Multiphasic Screening from 7 to 10 a.m. March 27 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center on the hospital campus. The blood analysis is open to the public with a cost of $30 per person. Masks are required to be worn by anyone attending the event.
From one small blood sample, 36 individual tests will be performed that can detect diseases of the heart, liver, kidneys and circulatory system. At no additional cost, the screening will also include a full lipid profile. Additional blood tests are not included in the analysis, but can be added for a cost.
These screenings and additional blood tests will also be available for an additional fee:
- Hemoglobin A1C, blood test for diabetes;
- Thyroid stimulating hormone
- Prostatic specific antigen
- Vitamin D
When registering, participants will be asked to provide the full name and complete address of the physician to whom their test results will be sent. A 12-hour fasting period is required prior to testing. Persons on medication should consult their physicians. Certified medical professionals from the MVH laboratory and medical imaging will administer the testing. The procedure takes between 15 and 20 minutes.
Light refreshments will be available to take afterwards. Parking is free for participants. Payment options include cash, check or credit card.
Registration is required and closes March 25.
To register, call 724-258-1172 or visit monvalleyhospital.com.