Monongahela Valley Hospital’s medical Staff elected new officers Sept. 21. The leaders include president John A. Holets, M.D.; vice president Ari E. Pressman, M.D.; and secretary/treasurer Arshad M. Bachelani, M.D.
L. Douglas Pepper, M.D. is the immediate past president.
For the past four years, Holets served as vice president. A Monongahela native, he is a family practice physician with an office on West Main Street in Monongahela. Dr. Holets was appointed to the Hospital’s medical staff in 1985. The Ringgold High School graduate earned a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., and a master’s degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. Holets received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in 1982. He completed his internship and residency in family practice at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown.
Prior to his election as vice president of the medical staff, Pressman served as its secretary/treasurer. He is an orthopedic surgeon with The Orthopedic Group. The Group has offices in Charleroi, Mt. Lebanon, Rostraver and Uniontown. Dr. Pressman received his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Ottawa. He completed subspecialty training in sports medicine, arthroscopy, revision joint replacement and the treatment of arthritis at the most advanced center in Canada. He holds fellowships in orthopedic surgery, joint reconstruction, the treatment of sports injuries and allograft transplantation from the University of Ottawa and the University of Toronto. Pressman also holds a master’s degree of health education. He is board certified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Bachelani is one of the newest members of the medical staff leadership. He is a general and gastrointestinal surgeon with an office in the Monongahela Valley Hospital HealthPlex in Rostraver. Prior to joining the staff of Monongahela Valley Hospital, he was a Major in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a general attending surgeon at the David Grant Medial Center at Travis Air Force Base and as an acute care/trauma surgeon with the AcutemCare Surgery Medical Group in California. Bachelani received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He performed his general surgery residency at UPMC-Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh. Following his residency, Bachelani spent four years as a general surgeon in the Air Force. As a resident, he was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Bachelani is currently enrolled in the masters in medical management program at Carnegie Mellon University. He is board certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Bachelani also is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons.