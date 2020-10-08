Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Orthopedic Institute is partnering with the orthopedic surgeons with The Orthopedic Group to now offer Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA Knee System, which brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients, according to a Mon Valley Hospital news release.
ROSA Knee is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures, the release said.
“For everyone involved – surgeons, medical staff and, most importantly, patients – ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” said Allan H. Tissenbaum, M.D., one of the orthopedic surgeons with The Orthopedic Group who uses the ROSA robot at MVH’s Orthopedic Institute. “We know the decision to have joint replacement surgery is often a difficult one for patients to make, and we believe these robotically assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward and improving long term results.”
For more information, call the Orthopedic Institute at 724-258-1218.