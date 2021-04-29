Monongahela Valley Hospital recently installed new monitoring equipment in its Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) to provide a higher level of care to surgical patients.
The new Mindray N-Series monitors complement the monitoring system which has been in use in MVH’s Operating Rooms for the past two years, according to a Mon Valley Hospital news release.
The 12 new monitors can travel with patients from the operating rooms to the PACU. The monitors can display patient data from the OR so the PACU medical staff can monitor vitals to identify trends and detect the possibility of complications before they occur, the release said.
The user-friendly monitors are designed with touch-screen technology. They allow physicians and nurses to access data with the use of swiping gestures, similar to those used with smart phones, which can cut minutes off of clinical review, analysis and charting time, the release said.
“These monitors are yet another way that the clinical staff at Monongahela Valley Hospital can ensure the health and safety of our patients,” said Christopher Coccari, BSN, RN, director of Perioperative Services.
“The procurement of these devices was a team effort among many different departments which are all committed to providing the care we would want for our own mothers and fathers.”