Monongahela Valley Hospital recently installed a state-of-the-art nuclear camera system from Siemens Healthcare as part of the health system’s ongoing efforts to offer its patients the most cutting-edge medical imaging technology available.
The new system provides higher-definition images that increase physicians’ ability to make confident diagnoses without the need for additional studies, according to a Mon Valley Hospital news release.
In addition, MVH can now serve a more diverse patient population because the system can accommodate people weighing up to 500 pounds, the release said.
It also provides easy access for people with limited mobility or in wheelchairs. The new technology uses a high-capacity patient bed, a 30% larger bore than previous systems and highly flexible detectors. These features provide comprehensive imaging configurations for general purpose, cardiology, gastroenterology, oncology and neurology studies, the release said.
“We are thrilled to bring this new technology to our community,” said Louis J. Panza Jr., president and CEO of Monongahela Valley Hospital. “The system enables our health system to image more patients than ever before with even higher image quality. Thanks to the generous dimensions of the system’s bore, we can maximize patient comfort and image difficult-to-move patients without transferring them onto the equipment.”