Mon Valley Hospital recently awarded its annual registered nurse scholarships to students from Belle Vernon, Bethlehem-Center and Charleroi high schools.
Each year, dozens of graduating seniors in the mid-Monongahela Valley area’s nine school districts who are pursuing nursing degrees apply for the scholarships provided by Monongahela Valley Hospital, according to a Mon Valley Hospital news release.
Recipients are selected based on their academic record, extracurricular activities and leadership roles throughout their high school careers. Scholarship recipients are required to maintain a 2.5 grade point average in a Registered Nurse Program operated by a National League of Nursing Accredited School of Professional Nursing, the release said.
Once they become a registered nurse, recipients are obligated to work for MVH for up to two years, the release said.
“Our Nursing Scholarship helps to ensure that we continually have bright and skilled new nurses to provide medical care to our patients,” said Sherry Watkins, MBA, MSN, RN, MVH’s senior vice president and chief nursing officer. “The selection process was very difficult this year because we had many qualified applicants.”
MVH’s 2020 scholarship recipients include:
Elaina Serrao, who will graduate from Belle Vernon High School, plans to pursue a nursing degree from Carlow University. She is a member of National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. Serrao was a member of the girls volleyball team.
Faith Johnson will graduate from Bethlehem-Center High School. She has chosen Community College of Allegheny County as her path to a nursing career. Johnson participates in many extracurricular activities such as track, PJAS, Relay for Life and the Drama Club.
Alexis McCollum will graduate from Bethlehem-Center High School and attend Waynesburg University where she will study nursing. McCollum served as a class officer, has been inducted into honor societies, participated in many extracurricular activities and volunteered for community organizations.
Joseph M. Caruso will graduate from Charleroi Area High School. Caruso will study nursing at Waynesburg University. In addition to his many academic honors and achievements, he is a four-sport athlete and has served on student council.