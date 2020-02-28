The Mon Valley Alliance Foundation announced a series of grants to local municipalities to help combat crime and the opioid epidemic in the Mid Mon Valley region.
California Borough, Donora Borough and North Charleroi Borough each received $2,500 to be used for installation, maintenance, repair and operation of security cameras that are connected into the local police stations, according to a news release from the Mon Valley Alliance Foundation.
The grant was made possible by support from the FirstEnergy Foundation, in line with its key mission of helping to improve the vitality of our communities and support key safety initiatives.
FirstEnergy Corp. is the parent company of West Penn Power, which provides electric service to customers throughout the Mon Valley.
“We believe strongly in assisting organizations such as the Mon Valley Alliance Foundation in their effort to help local communities fight crime and opioid drug trafficking,” said Lorna Wisham, vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement for FirstEnergy. “We are committed to brightening the lives of all who call the communities we serve home.”
Ben Brown, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance Foundation added, “We are grateful that FirstEnergy provided the support for these three local municipalities to help their fight against drugs, criminal activity, and to combat the opioid epidemic. We believe this will aid in the safety of our citizens, better our communities, and help to create a positive economic impact in the region.”