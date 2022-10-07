It’s time for a celebration at Mingo Creek Presbyterian Church.

The Finleyville parish at 561 Mingo Church Road is celebrating its 240th anniversary with a community picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. The event will feature free food, a concert from 3 to 4 p.m. and a chance to look at the church’s history through displays and photos.

