Justin D. Boardley of Arlington, Wash., has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the Washington Air National Guard. Lt. Col. Boardley is the chief of nursing services, assigned to the 194th Medical Group at Camp Murray. He is a 1994 graduate of Arlington High School and a graduate of Washington State University. Justin is married to Kelly Trowbridge Boardley and is father of Mason and Madeline. His parents are Daniel, Washington High School class of 1970, and Kathy Boardley. His grandmother is Blanche Boardley of Washington.