Pvt. Carina Bergmann, 18, of Venetia, graduated from U.S. Army boot camp at Fort Jackson, S.C., on Sept. 12. Bergmann successfully completed 10 weeks of intensive basic training at Fort Jackson in Training Platoon 2.
While in training, she achieved the following: Platoon Leader, Platoon Sergeant/Guide, Sharpshooter Award and Elite competitor in Victory Week competition. She is currently at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where she will train for four months in the medic program.
Following medic training she will serve as a member of the National Guard and plans to attend Slippery Rock University.