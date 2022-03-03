U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher W. McCoy, formerly of Canonsburg, was recently promoted to chief warrant officer 4. McCoy is the son of Rosalie McCoy of Canonsburg and the late John “Buck” McCoy.
A promotion ceremony was held Feb. 22 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where McCoy’s commanding officer cited his 26-year career in the Coast Guard. McCoy graduated from Coast Guard Boot Camp in Cape May, N.J., in 1996. He held subsequent assignments in Maine, Philadelphia, Yorktown, New Orleans and New Jersey. In 2000, he transitioned to the reserves.
McCoy is currently a production supervisor at a manufacturing facility in New Jersey, residing in Wilmington, Del.