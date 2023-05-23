The Valles Family welcomes the fifth generation in the bloodline of the family. Athena Taylor was born on Dec. 31, 2022.
Matteo Valles, age 93, having migrated from Italy at 17, has lived in Bethel Park for the past 25 years and has been an avid mall walker twice a day ever since. He is very proud to welcome his fifth generation to the family.
