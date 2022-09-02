Jessica L. Lepre and Gerald S. Lepre Jr. of Munhall announce the birth of their son, Gerald S. Lepre III, who was born August 19, 2022, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Grandparents are Gerald S. Lepre Sr. of Clarks Summit, and Christine Lukus of Forest City, and Donald J. Weiss of Venetia and the late Donna R. Weiss.
