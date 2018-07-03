Duane and Marilyn McCormick of South Franklin Township will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in July.
An open house for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Prosperity. Gifts are to be omitted.
Mr. and Mrs. McCormick were married July 19, 1968, at Bethel Presbyterian Church by the Rev. James Hanna.
The couple has two daughters, Diana Lynn (John) McCosby of Washignton and Kari Ann McCormick, also of Washington.
Their grandchildren are Kelly, Kevin and Shane McCosby.
Mr. McCormick is retired from Washington Steel Corp. after 36 years. He now enjoys hunting and fishing. After 34 years, Mrs. McCormick retired from nursing at Washington Hospital. She enjoys working in her flower beds and caring for their many pets.