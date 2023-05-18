Burgettstown Area Memorial Day Services schedule is as follows: Paris Cemetery, 8 a.m.; Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, 8:15; Grandview Cemetery, 8:30; Langeloth Honor Roll, 8:50; Eldersville Honor Roll, 9:10; Cross Creek Cemetery, 9:25; Atlasburg VFW, 9:40; Slovan VFW, 10:10; Fairview Cemetery, 10:20; Cherry Valley Honor Roll, 10:40; Bulger Honor Roll, 11; Joffre Honor Roll, 11:15; Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 11:30; Burgettstown American Legion, 11:45.
The Fredericktown American Legion Post 391 Memorial Day schedule is as follows: Buckingham Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Fredericktown Cemetery, 8:45 a.m.; Vestaburg Memorial, 9 a.m.; Methodist Church Memorial, 9:15 a.m.; Millsboro memorial, 9:30 a.m.; Millsboro Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.; Clarksville Memorial, 10 a.m.; Monongahela River, 10:45 a.m.; and Fredericktown Memorial at 11 a.m.
