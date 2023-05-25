Burgettstown Area Memorial Day Services schedule is as follows: Paris Cemetery, 8 a.m.; Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, 8:15; Grandview Cemetery, 8:30; Langeloth Honor Roll, 8:50; Eldersville Honor Roll, 9:10; Cross Creek Cemetery, 9:25; Atlasburg VFW, 9:40; Slovan VFW, 10:10; Fairview Cemetery, 10:20; Cherry Valley Honor Roll, 10:40; Bulger Honor Roll, 11; Joffre Honor Roll, 11:15; Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 11:30; Burgettstown American Legion, 11:45.

Canonsburg Memorial Day services are as follows: Opening remarks begin at the former Canon-McMillan Middle School on College Street at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 21 gun salute at the Canonsburg borough building, 68 East Pike Street, at 9 a.m. The Memorial Day parade begins after the salute at the borough building and follows Pike Street to Bluff Street. A short service at Oak Springs Cemetery, 238 Oak Spring Rd, Canonsburg, will follow the parade.

