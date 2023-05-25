Burgettstown Area Memorial Day Services schedule is as follows: Paris Cemetery, 8 a.m.; Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, 8:15; Grandview Cemetery, 8:30; Langeloth Honor Roll, 8:50; Eldersville Honor Roll, 9:10; Cross Creek Cemetery, 9:25; Atlasburg VFW, 9:40; Slovan VFW, 10:10; Fairview Cemetery, 10:20; Cherry Valley Honor Roll, 10:40; Bulger Honor Roll, 11; Joffre Honor Roll, 11:15; Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 11:30; Burgettstown American Legion, 11:45.
Canonsburg Memorial Day services are as follows: Opening remarks begin at the former Canon-McMillan Middle School on College Street at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 21 gun salute at the Canonsburg borough building, 68 East Pike Street, at 9 a.m. The Memorial Day parade begins after the salute at the borough building and follows Pike Street to Bluff Street. A short service at Oak Springs Cemetery, 238 Oak Spring Rd, Canonsburg, will follow the parade.
The Fredericktown American Legion Post 391 Memorial Day schedule is as follows: Buckingham Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Fredericktown Cemetery, 8:45 a.m.; Vestaburg Memorial, 9 a.m.; Methodist Church Memorial, 9:15 a.m.; Millsboro memorial, 9:30 a.m.; Millsboro Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.; Clarksville Memorial, 10 a.m.; Monongahela River, 10:45 a.m.; and Fredericktown Memorial at 11 a.m.
The Amwell Township Community Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, on the lawn of the Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Amity. A parade will precede the program, which includes special music, speakers, and recognition of veterans. Refreshments will follow. For more information call 724-228-1031.
The borough of Midway’s Memorial Day services begin at 9:30 a.m. and culminate in the McDonald Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m.
- and salute of the Primrose Honor Roll and reading of veterans’ names on the Midway Honor Roll
- and salute for the Midway Honor Roll
- at the Center Cemetery in Midway and flag raising and salute for the Robinson Township Honor Roll
- and salute for the Robinson Cemetery and the Sturgeon Honor Roll
10:30 a.m.: flag raising and salute for the McDonald Honor Roll
