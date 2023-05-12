The borough of Midway’s Memorial Day services begin at 9:30 a.m. and culminate in the McDonald Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m.
9:30 a.m.: flag raising and salute of the Primrose Honor Roll and reading of veterans’ names on the Midway Honor Roll
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with showers. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 3:16 am
The borough of Midway’s Memorial Day services begin at 9:30 a.m. and culminate in the McDonald Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m.
9:30 a.m.: flag raising and salute of the Primrose Honor Roll and reading of veterans’ names on the Midway Honor Roll
9:45 a.m.: flag raising and salute for the Midway Honor Roll
10 a.m.: service at the Center Cemetary in Midway and flag raising and salute for the Robinson Township Honor Roll
10:15 a.m.: flag raising and salute for the Robinson Cemetery and the Sturgeon Honor Roll
10:30 a.m.: flag raising and salute for the McDonald Honor Roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.