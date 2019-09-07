Editor’s note: This story is part of a Total Health series the Observer-Reporter is producing in conjunction with Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is a time of the year when those eligible for the service may join, change or drop their Medicare Advantage health plan and Medicare prescription drug plan for the next year. The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for any changes to take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
There is no fee for Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging’s APPRISE program to assist individuals with comparisons of various insurance options. The purpose of Enrollment Events and Centers is to help Medicare beneficiaries make health insurance choices that best suit their needs.
The APPRISE program has scheduled the following Medicare Enrollment Centers and Events in cooperation with Washington Area Senior Center.
To make an appointment at one of the Enrollment Centers, contact the Enrollment Center most convenient for you. Applicants must bring pertinent insurance cards, including the Medicare red, white and blue card, the zip code of their pharmacy, and a list of their prescriptions, including the dosage and frequency taken.
The area’s enrollment centers are as follow:
Greene County
SWPA Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 93 E. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. By appointment only, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. from Oct. 21 through Dec. 2. For more information, call 724-852-1510.
Mon Valley
SWPA Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 305 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi, PA 15022. By appointment only, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 16, through Dec. 5. For more information, call 724-489-8080 or 1-888-300-2704.
Washington County
SWPA Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 150 West Beau Street, Suite 216, Washington, PA 15301. By appointment only, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesdays Oct. 15 through Dec. 3. For more information, call 724-228-7080.
No office appointments will be available Oct. 22 at the Mon Valley and Washington locations. Appointments on Oct. 22 can be made at
Washington Area Senior Center, 69 W. Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301. For more information, call 724-228-7080.
There is also a Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, which runs Jan. 1 through March 31. During this period, individuals may switch their Medicare Advantage plans. It is also possible to end enrollment in a Medicare Advantage plan and return to Medicare. In the event of a switch, recipients will be able to join a Medicare prescription drug plan and overage will begin the first day of the following month.