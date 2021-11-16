20211116_com_Meals on Wheels Houston & Canonsburg.jpg

Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,000 to Canonsburg-Houston Meals on Wheels Program. This donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are John Sheldon; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Nancy Magera; and Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16.

