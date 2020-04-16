McGuffey School District teachers and staff selected eighth-graders Nate Romestan, Owen Lamay, Andrew Rusmisel, Lydia Henderson, Gianna Bloom and Chloe Baker as recipients of the American Legion School Medal Award.
The American Legion School Medal Award is presented to students who possess high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service, which are necessary to the preservation and protection of the fundamental institutions of the U.S. government and the advancement of society.
Students were to be honored in the annual awards ceremony April 14 at American Legion, James R. Hunt Post 639 in Claysville.
The ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak and the students’ medals were mailed to their homes.