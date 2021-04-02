Eighth-grade McGuffey School District students Gabrielle Bloom, Logan Crowe, Elihu Dale, Faith Ealy, Trey McGowan and Jenna Pattison were recently selected by teachers and staff to be awarded the American Legion School Medal Award.
The American Legion School Medal Award is presented to students who possess high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service, which are necessary to the preservation, and protection of the fundamental institutions of our government and the advancement of society.
Students are traditionally honored during an awards ceremony at the American Legion, however because of COVID-19 restrictions, students will receive medals and will be acknowledged during McGuffey’s April school board meeting.