McGuffey High School held two prom courts in 2021 as the district did not want its seniors to go without recognition. The school’s prom was held May 21 at the West Alexander Fairgrounds with food trucks and fireworks. McGuffey’s junior prom queen was Alexa Chipps, and the king was Gage Bloom. The school’s senior prom queens were Keira Nicolella and Gracie Stagon, while the senior prom king was Trevor Maxwell.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In