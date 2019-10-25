U.S. Air Force Airman Katelyn Clements graduated basic training Aug. 23 from Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. Clements then completed training for Ground Transportation at Fort Leonardwood, Mo.
Based on all the evaluations made during Basic Military Training, Clements was recognized with having the honor flight. The honor flight is recognized as being the best flight out of all the other flights graduating that week.
Katelyn is a 2018 graduate of McGuffey High School. Her parents are Ronald and Jeanann Clements of Claysville.