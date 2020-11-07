A McDonald native was one of eight Pennsylvania College of Technology students who have been awarded scholarships recognizing their commitment as Army ROTC cadets.
Blake T. Blodgett, a welding and fabrication engineering technology major, joined students from across Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland as a recipient of the scholarship.
The cadets were recognized with substantial Army ROTC scholarships during an Oct. 30 contracting ceremony at the college’s Bush Campus Center, according to a Pennsylvania College of Technology news release..
“You are being asked to dedicate yourself to a cause that requires the willingness to make sacrifices of the most personal nature,” said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost at Penn College, during the ceremony which was streamed online. “This is an indicator to your family, the campus community and your battalion that you are developing into the highly desired leaders that the Army seeks and the world needs.”
In addition to their regular college activities and coursework, ROTC cadets take classes in military science and leadership, meet conditioning requirements through physical training several days a week and participate in at least one field exercise each semester, the release said.
Upon their graduation, they will be commissioned as second lieutenants and commit to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard.
“Today, we congratulate you as you take your oaths to become cadets in the Bald Eagle Battalion,” Strickland said, “and we wish you well on your journey toward joining the legacy of successful Penn College ROTC graduates who are making us proud as leaders on active duty in the Army, as well as in the National Guard and Reserves.”
Capt. Jeffery A. Hill emceed the proceedings, and Lt. Col. John Acosta offered remarks and administered the oath to the newly contracted cadets. Both are instructors in Bald Eagle Battalion, which also encompasses Lycoming College, as well as Lock Haven and Mansfield universities. For more information, email ROTC@pct.edu.