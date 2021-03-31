Trustees of the R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship Fund said funds will be available for scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 academic school years.
Any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a Bachelor of arts or science degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school may apply. Applicants must provide a copy of a formal acceptance letter. If already attending an institution of higher learning, the applicant should provide a copy of their most recent transcript.
An essay is also required. Applicants should submit a 400-word essay on any one of the following topics:
1. Describe your favorite part of living in Greene County. Be sure to include how long you’ve lived here and any activities in which you have participated in within the county.
2. What three words would your family and friends use to describe you and why?
3. What personal accomplishment makes you the most proud? Why are you proud of it?
The award is needs-based. Interested students must have applied for other scholarships or grants and must provide specific figures of amounts applied for and amounts received to date. Applications must include a copy of the first page of their most recent FAFSA application.
The award is made without regard to race, sex or religious affiliation and is based upon the financial needs of the applicant and his or her family.
Completed applications with all the additional requirements can be mailed to R. Wallace & Margaret Maxwell Scholarship Fund, c/o First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 446, Waynesburg, PA 15370 or emailed to wbgprsby@windstream.net.
This will be an annual award under a program established by the Estate of the late R. Wallace Maxwell, a Waynesburg attorney, and his wife, Margaret Maxwell. Serving on this scholarship committee are Jeff McCracken, Heidi Blair and Beth Calvario.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.