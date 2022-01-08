Canton Township resident Jean Bear has long been interested in the natural world around her – a fascination that dates back to her family’s move to a home in rural Franklin County when she was a little girl.
“It put me in the mindset to be aware of the natural environment and what is going on with it,” said Bear. “I loved growing up surrounded by nature.”
One one occasion, Bear recalled, she and her mother nursed back to health a pigeon, which she named Wheaty, who had been shot and left for dead along her street.
More than 50 years later, Bear remains a steward for the environment.
For the past 20 years, Bear has volunteered for the Upper Chartiers Creek Watershed Association, an organization whose members work to protect the portion of the creek that runs through Washington County.
And, Bear was a graduate of the inaugural class of the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Program that was held in Washington County in 2019.
The Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Program, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with the Washington County Conservation District to offer a training course this spring, and is looking for nature enthusiasts to join their ranks.
Anyone interested in becoming a master naturalist can sign up for the 11-week training course, the first step in becoming certified in the Master Naturalist program.
The 50-hour course includes sessions held on Thursdays from April 7 to June 23. Additionally, four field sessions will be held Saturdays.
“It was nice to learn more about nature in the program, and to have a chance to share what I already knew with other people. It was a great way to meet other people with similar interests,” said Bear.
To become certified as a master naturalist, trainees also must complete 30 hours of community service and eight hours of continuing education during their first year in the program.
To maintain their status each year, master naturalists complete 20 hours of volunteer service and 12 hours of continuing education.
Susie Moffett, program coordinator for the Southwest region of the PA Master Naturalist Program, said the program aims to develop citizen volunteers who will offer education, outreach, and service that will benefit the natural areas in their communities.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to spend time with other nature enthusiasts, and to connect with people or organizations in their local community who are excited and motivated to make a difference in their community,” said Moffett. “This program is for people who want to learn about nature, who enjoy the outdoors, and want to be a part of natural resource protection. There is a lot of interest from the community in doing projects, big or small, to improve their communities.”
Service projects have ranged from habitat restoration and native plantings, to organizing nature walks, producing interpretative displays and publications on natural history, to water quality monitoring and supporting the natural resource conservation efforts.
Volunteers have contributed over 70,000 hours of conservation service since 2010.
Bear’s fledgling class included 11 people, and 10 people participated in the most recent training program.
Among them were Byron and Jean Black, who live on a 90-acre farm in Canton Township, and are neighbors with Bear.
“I started out helping Jean doing water quality testing, looking for the little critters we could find in the water, which are indicators about the health of the watershed. She told us about the Master Naturalist Program, and we’re hooked,” said Byron Black. “We had a chance to do this program and it’s been wonderful. We’ve learned so much, and I have had a chance to meet a lot of folks who are also working to try and help make things a little bit better.”
The Blacks are working to restore their farm, Chestnut Farm, to its natural state and to make it environmentally friendly – removing invasive species, planting nearly 500 trees to date, installing solar panels, documenting species (using an app called iNaturalist, the couple has recorded more than 530 items on their property), participating in the Appalachian Bat Count (which helps provide information on bat population trends), and hosting visiting groups to their property.
“We started to just really pay attention to what’s going on and learn more about what we can do to be better custodians to try to help things out,” said Black. “We’re not experts on anything, by a long shot, it’s just been a lot of fun, and we’re learning a lot.”
The Naturalist program, Bear pointed out, is for everyone, even those who live in urban settings.
“There are a lot of people in the cities who don’t get the chance to go out and enjoy nature. Anyone can get out to enjoy their surroundings, including city parks, and learn a little bit more about them. It’s beneficial in so many ways, even reducing stress,” said Bear. “Everyone can benefit from it.”
The Washington County classes will be held each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from April 7 to June 23, with four field sessions held on Saturdays (April 23, May 7, May 21 and June 11). For more information, visit pamasternaturalist.org, and search for training courses in the “Become a Master Naturalist” section. COVID safety protocols will be followed, and proof of vaccination is required. Apply by January 15th to receive the early bird discount rate. The final deadline to apply is February 4, 2022. For additional information, contact Susie Moffett at smoffett@pamasternaturalist.org.