Members of the Masonic Sons’ of Hiram group distributed Maiden Street Sub Shop Sandwiches May 8 to local first responders including Washington Fire and police departments and Washington County Ambulance and Chair Service. Group members range in ages from 18 to 39 and are from the masonic lodges in Washington and Green counties’ 29th Masonic District. Donations for the event came from Freemasons around the district.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 16
-
May 20
-
May 25
-
May 26