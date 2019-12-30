The Martha Washington Garden Club carried on it’s tradition of making small Christmas arrangements for nursing home residents, the homebound and hospice patients.
Several years ago, Mary Dobich brought this tradition to the organization from her previous garden club in New Jersey. Dobich organized this event.
Members brought various greenery, coffee mugs and Christmas decorations to make the arrangements. Twenty-two members gathered at Laboratory Presbyterian Church to create the arrangements. More than 120 arrangements were made in two hours.
Members delivered the arrangement to hospice and nursing homes. After the arrangements were finished, a pot luck lunch was enjoyed by all.