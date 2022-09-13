The Martha Washington Garden Club presented a $1,000 scholarship to Julia West, a student at Penn State University originally from Avella. West is majoring in landscape architecture and minoring in sustainability and leadership. She has been on the dean’s list every semester and volunteers at the Good Pantry of Washington.
