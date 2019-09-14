The Home-Delivered Meal Program is important in so many ways.
The number one benefit is a hot and nutritious meal delivered to the home of our communities’ most frail and home bound senior citizens – many of which are unable to shop and cook for themselves. This service helps many of our seniors stay in their homes and maintain their independence with dignity.
Another benefit is the face-to-face contact seniors have with the home-delivered meal volunteer drivers that deliver their meal each day. Many times, our volunteer drivers are the only social contact our consumers will have all day. Many live alone and don’t always get this kind of personal connection on a regular basis. This socialization provides an overall better quality of live.
By volunteering to drive home-delivered meals not only are you helping your community, but many of our drivers feel they get back far more than what they give.
A long-time volunteer, Ray Pizzi, explained the reward for him is greater than the meal recipients.
“Their gratitude is overwhelming,” he said.
If you can donate a couple hours of your time each week to deliver meals to our older neighbors please call your nearest Senior Center at the numbers listed below.
- Beth at Bentleyville Senior Center: 724-239-5887;
- Kelsey at Beth Center Senior Center: 724-377-000;
- Michelle at Burgettstown Senior Center: 724-947-9524;
- Brenda at Canonsburg Senior Center: 724-745-5443;
- Amanda at Claysville McGuffey Senior Center: 724-663-4202;
- Monica at Cross Creek Senior Center: 724-587-5755;
- Mike at McDonald Cecil Senior Center: 724-743-1827;
- Amy at Washington Senior Center: 724-222-9321.
Aging Services of Washington County is funded by Southwestern Pennslyvania Area Agency on Aging through a grant from Pennsylvania Department of Aging and by Washington County Board of Commissioners.