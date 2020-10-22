The appointment books at local mammography providers are usually full in October with increased awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, schedulers are also juggling women who are trying to make up mammograms missed when the country went into lockdown because of COVID-19 last spring. With one in eight American women facing a breast cancer diagnosis during her lifetime, yearly mammograms save lives through early detection that find the disease when it is most treatable.
When the pandemic forced healthcare providers to close their doors, many women’s mammograms were canceled or delayed. At Allegheny Health Network, mammogram numbers dropped significantly from March into the summer.
“We stopped all screening mammograms with rare exception during the initial quarantine,” said Dr. Robin Sobolewski, director of Breast Imaging for AHN. “We continued to see symptomatic patients and those in treatment for or recently diagnosed with breast cancer during that time. When we resumed screening in May, it was a gradual ramp up to get back to our normal volumes.”
When patients began coming back, they saw new safety protocols in place.
“For social distancing purposes, we spaced out appointments more than we did pre-COVID,” Sobolewski said. “As a result, we extended business hours to accommodate additional patients. This allowed for minimal interaction between patients as well as ample time for sterilizing equipment and high-touch surfaces.”
At Washington Health System, the phone is ringing off the hook again at the Women’s Center.
“Washington Health Systems did delay screening mammography during the pandemic,” said Michelle McIlvaine, manager of imaging for mammography and ultrasound with WHS. “When restrictions were changed, our team contacted the 2,400 patients who were delayed. The large majority of patients chose to reschedule and have received their screening exams.”
McIlvaine said the organization quickly adapted to new protocols.
“Rigorous infection-protection, appropriate social distancing and proper use of personal protective equipment provide a safe environment,” McIlvaine said. “Our routine infection protection was rigorous to begin with, however, we have implemented additional protocols to include disinfecting high-touch surfaces more often throughout the day.”
Waiting areas now have limited seating and are monitored to ensure proper social distancing.
“Our staff practices the proper use of personal protective equipment and all patients are required to wear a mask when entering the facilities,” McIlvane said.
Some patients may still be a bit nervous about scheduling testing right now and anxiety can be a reason many women delayed mammograms even before the pandemic.
“Breast cancer doesn’t take a break for a pandemic,” McIlvaine said. “WHS and WHS Greene mammography services are provided by compassionate, specially trained technologists and radiologists. Our team is passionate about providing great patient care.”
Don’t delay screening
To minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure, precautions for mammogram patients include pre-screening for symptoms prior to entering AHN’s facilities.
“We limit the number of people in our breast centers at any time,” Sobolewski said. Staff cleans surfaces and high traffic areas often throughout the day and masks are required for staff and patients.
“Cancer is not adhering to rules of social distancing or quarantine,” she added. “It’s not taking a break because of the pandemic. That’s why it is so important to come in for your annual exam to avoid a delayed cancer diagnosis.”
While delaying a screening because of the pandemic is something that couldn’t be helped, there’s no need to put off a mammogram any longer now.
“Women often prioritize themselves last after their work, partners, children, household and friends,” Sobolewski said. “It is so important for women to stop and take the short amount of time, in the grand scheme of things, it takes to get their annual screening done to avoid delayed cancer diagnosis. The earlier a cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat and with less invasive measures.”
At AHN, mammogram appointments are available at locations across Western Pennsylvania. During October, extended hours are being offered at some locations in addition to regular weekday and weekend hours. Scheduling is available by calling 412-DOCTORS (412-363-7677) or visiting AHN.org/PINKOUT.
At WHS, McIlvaine said she always sees a high demand for testing from October through December.
“We also offer scheduling of screening mammography at our off-site locations,” she said. “These locations offer sooner appointments with the same high quality equipment and specially trained staff as the main Women’s Center.”
WHS offers screening mammography at WHS Peters Township Outpatient Diagnostics located at 4198 Washington Road in McMurray and at WHS Greene Hospital located at 350 Bodner Avenue in Waynesburg as well as the main Women’s Center at 80 Landings Drive Suite 201 in Washington.