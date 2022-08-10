Whether it’s at school or at home after a day of learning, many kids love to snack. Lunches and snacks that are packable, easy to make and fun to eat start with a convenient, versatile ingredient like grapes. As a favorite fruit that goes well with a wide variety of ingredients, grapes offer a balance of sweet and tart for a juicy burst of flavor perfect for packing in school lunchboxes.
While it’s easy and healthy to simply pack a serving of grapes on their own, you can also aim for a modern take on a Japanese bento box, which provides a balanced lunch with an array of ready-to-eat components. For example, these snackable combos offer brain-fueling energy and hydration:
- Hummus, crackers, red bell pepper slices and grapes
- Cheese, almonds and grapes
- Nut butter, crackers, baby carrots and grapes
- Trail mix, crackers and grapes
Starting the day on a bright note can be the difference between success in the classroom or that sleepy feeling caused by hunger. You can give a boost to your student’s morning with an easy Breakfast-to-Go Grape Smoothie that delivers fruit, protein and fiber all in one tasty drink.
Breakfast-to-Go Grape Smoothie
1 ½ cups frozen California grapes
½ cup vanilla or honey low-fat Greek yogurt
In blender, blend grapes, banana, yogurt, grape juice and cereal 1 minute. Serve immediately.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 251 calories; 6 g protein; 57 g carbohydrates; 1.5 g fat (5% calories from fat); 2 mg cholesterol; 47 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.
