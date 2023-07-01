Introduction: On a moonless Halloween night in 1864, two angry men exit a saloon, face each other just a few paces apart, draw their pistols and fire away. The next day, a riotous crowd gathers to watch another violent spectacle of flying fists and a flashing knife.

These were not events taking place in the lawless Old West, however. They happened on Main Street in Washington, just a few paces from the county courthouse.

