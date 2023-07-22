The story so far: With a volatile atmosphere in the borough of Washington just a week before the 1864 presidential election, Robert Morrow, a Union (or Republican) supporter, is mortally wounded by John Lennox in a shootout on Main Street on Halloween night. The next day, a political argument following a Democratic (or Copperhead) rally leads to the stabbing death of Benjamin Brady. Morrow dies on Nov. 3, and a warrant is issued for the arrest of Lennox, his accused killer.

Chapter Four

