Ladies Auxiliary of Cecil Volunteer Fire Co. No. 3 recently held its Lunch with Santa event. The event was attended by more than 100 people. The ladies auxiliary presented a $10,000 check to the fire department to be used for a new sign in front of the fire hall, according to Ruth Bushmire, ladies auxiliary president. Pictured, back row, from left, are Ethan Bukovinsky, Madison Kappeler, Lane Bushmire, Santa, Roxanne Bushmire, Solene Estellon; bottom row, Colton Miller, Barry Miller, Nathan Spilak and Cameron Luketic.
