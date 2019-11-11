A new police car will be making the rounds at area schools throughout North Strabane Township, but along with its flashing lights, this one will have winking headlights. 84 Lumber donated a $10,000 remote-control police car that will be used for police demonstrations at elementary schools. Borland Manor Elementary School was the first school to be visited by the car. The car features an actual car battery and remote controls taken from airplane controls that allow it to “pop wheelies,” wink its headlights and “speak” with the assist of a voice-changer activated by an attending police officer.