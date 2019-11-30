84 Lumber recently announced a holiday housewarming gift to the Fisher House Foundation in the form of a $100,000 matching donation during Giving Tuesday, the global day of generosity that takes place Dec. 3.
84 Lumber will be matching Fisher House Giving Tuesday donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to $100,000.
In addition to the $100,000 matching grant, the building supply company’s CEO, Maggie Hardy Knox, will be making a personal donation of $25,000 to the Foundation, and another $3,000 will be donated by vendor partners of 84 Lumber. The contributions will help spur further construction of houses across the country that provide no-cost temporary accommodations for military families visiting a loved one being treated at a nearby VA hospital or medical center.
84 Lumber has embraced the spirit of Giving Tuesday year-round, as volunteers from the company make dinners for Fisher House guests and decorate houses throughout the year. Throughout November, the two organizations broke ground on construction of Fisher Houses in West Virginia and Louisiana.