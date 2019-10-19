In observance of breast cancer awareness month, 84 Lumber donated 20 gift baskets to Allegheny Health Network’s Canonsburg Hospital. 84 Lumber stopped by the hospital Monday to drop off the baskets to AHN staff and volunteers. The baskets, which will be raffled off to all those receiving a mammography, were filled to the brim with socks, blankets, hot/cold thermoses, scented body lotions and other self-care items.
Tags
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21