84 Lumber presents Canonsburg hospital with gift baskets

84 Lumber presents Canonsburg hospital with gift baskets

In observance of breast cancer awareness month, 84 Lumber donated 20 gift baskets to Canonsburg Hospital. On Monday, 84 Lumber stopped by the hospital to drop off the goodies to AHN staff and volunteers. The baskets, which will be raffled off to all those receiving a mammography, were filled to the brim with socks, blankets, hot/cold thermoses, scented body lotions and other self-care items. From left are Allegheny Health Network’s Judy Abel, Sharon Belleville and Keith Zimmer, along with 84 Lumber’s Amy Smiley and Nicole Goodwin.

In observance of breast cancer awareness month, 84 Lumber donated 20 gift baskets to Allegheny Health Network’s Canonsburg Hospital. 84 Lumber stopped by the hospital Monday to drop off the baskets to AHN staff and volunteers. The baskets, which will be raffled off to all those receiving a mammography, were filled to the brim with socks, blankets, hot/cold thermoses, scented body lotions and other self-care items.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription