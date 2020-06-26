There’s probably not a soul out there who hasn’t dreamed of what they would do if they hit the right numbers in a lottery.
Most of those fantasies of immediate wealth revolve around taking long vacations to exotic ports, buying sprawling houses, snapping up pricey treasures or simply having the freedom to step away from the 9-to-5 grind.
Washington resident Tanya Kief has a different lottery dream, though.
“If I hit the lottery, I would buy a piece of property and build housing for veterans and animals,” Kief explained. “They would be pet-friendly houses and apartments.”
That aspiration shouldn’t be surprising, given Kief’s altruistic nature. Interested in lending a hand since she was a Girl Scout, Kief has lent her time and energy to such organizations as the Alzheimer’s Association, Habitat for Humanity, Pet Search and the Washington Area Humane Society. In May, she set a goal of raising $20,000 for the Greater Washington County Food Bank. Kief, who has a background in office and retail management, marshaled volunteers and was able to exceed that goal by more than $4,000, raising a total of $24,250.
The food bank is showcasing Kief’s fundraising prowess in its “One CAN Make a Difference” initiative, and is hoping it can find volunteers who can match Kief’s skills and determination.
The food bank hopes to accomplish three things with the “One Can” initiative, according to Justin McAtee, director of marketing for the Greater Washington County Food Bank.
“First, to educate those in Washington County that a food bank specifically for Washington County exists by being out in the community for increased visibility,” McAtee said. “Second, to allow those who want to give to their neighbors an easy option to donate. Finally, we want to continue proving that one person can make a difference in their community.”
McAtee continued, “We intend to continue using some of Tanya’s methods to allow for greater volunteer opportunities on weekends as well as reaching out to many in the Washington County community who are looking for opportunities to give.”
Kief said, “I really hope there are people who are able to run with this.”
How did Kief pull it off? She picked up the phone and was able to round up help from banks like Washington Financial, Wesbanco and Slovenian Savings and Loan. Kief also organized virtual dance parties that people could join on both Facebook and the livestreaming platform Twitch. A virtual food drive was set up during the event.
In addition, Kief put together food drives at several places in the Washington area, including the Shop N Save outlet, Rural King and Walmart. At each location, an average of $1,375 was raised for the food bank.
Kief believes that if you put in the time and effort, the support will follow.
“I like helping people,” she said. “If I have the time and ability to help, I do whatever I can. I wish I could help everybody. I wish I had the time and energy to help everyone.”
For additional information volunteering for or donating to the Greater Washington County Food Bank, call 724-632-2190, ext. 128.