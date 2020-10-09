Dominic, Joey, and Connor Russell rang the bells with excitement alongside their mom last Christmas. The Washington Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help ring the bells to raise funds in the fight for good and rescue Christmas for our neighbors in need. Volunteers are being sought from Nov. 13 through Dec. 24 Tuesdays through Saturdays for a couple of hours each day. For more information, or to sign up for a shift, call Captain Jason Imhoff at 724-225-5740.
