Three local students are recipients of distinguished Founders Scholarships for 2023 at Waynesburg University.
Mason Lewis, Isabella Griffith and Ethan Mata are among those who will receive a full tuition and fees scholarship, which is awarded to a select group of high-academic performing first-year freshmen.
Lewis will graduate from Peters Township High School June 9. He will enter Waynesburg’s Engineering-Three/Two program with a mathematics major.
Griffith, a Cecil resident, is a senior at Cornerstone Christian Preparatory Academy in West Mifflin. She will pursue a psychology major and a forensic investigation minor.
Mata will graduate from Carmichaels Area High School June 2. He will pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the university.
