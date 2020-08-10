Two area residents recently received the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award, which is given to the top students in a graduating class.
Michael Megyesy of McDonald received the award from the PTC School of Energy and Electronics Technology, and Jennifer Renner, of Jefferson Township, Greene County), received the award from the PTC School of Healthcare.
Megyesy, a 2004 Trinity Senior High School graduate, earned an associate degree in smart building technology and was presented the award at PTC’s first ever virtual commencement ceremony July 8, 2020 recognizing all of the college’s graduates from the first three quarters of 2020. He was part of the July graduating class.
Following graduation, Megyesy intends to pursue an installation tech internship with Real Sound, Inc. in Wexford.
Renner, a 2001 Fox Chapel Area Senior High School graduate, earned an associate degree in surgical technology and was part of the April graduating class. She has accepted a position to work as a surgical technologist at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
“This award allows PTC faculty to distinguish graduating students that have demonstrated success in academics, perseverance, professionalism and leadership during their education at PTC,” said Christine Ioli, alumni coordinator for PTC. “The honorees can take great pride in knowing they are seen as models of exemplary students.”