The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region. This was part of the proceeds from the 16th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; Stephanie Mihleder, executive director Big Brothers Big Sisters; Fran Suppok, secretary treasurer Chapter 16 and Molly, the dog.