The Jacktown Fair kicks off fair season this week, running from July 18 through July 22. On Sunday, July 16, the queen and princess contests will be held that evening at the fairgrounds.
The contests begin at 7 p.m. That night, the princess will be crowned; the Miss Jacktown Fair queen crowning is slated for 7 p.m. July 18.
One contestant is in the running for this year’s Jacktown Fair queen, and two young women are vying for the princess title.
Queen contestant Marissa Tharp, daughter of Cory and Natasha Tharp, is headed into her junior year at West Greene High School, where she plays on the softball, volleyball and basketball teams and cheers. She serves as both an FFA and Class of 2025 officer, and helps plan events for both organizations. She enjoys giving back to the community by working the football and baseball concession stands.
Princess candidates include Harley Frye and Colbie Six.
Harley is the daughter of Shane and Crystal Frye, and will enter fourth grade at West Greene Elementary this fall. She plays West Greene youth softball team and competes year-round with EQT Iconics cheerleading. Each year, Frye enters arts and crafts into the Jacktown Fair’s floral hall contests, and enjoys raising her rabbits Tommy and Thumper, horseback riding with her grandfather and helping on the family farm. She is also a member of Nineveh United Methodist Church.
Colbie, daughter of Zach and Erica Six and Shena McDiffitt, will enter fifth grade at West Greene Elementary. She is a member of the Junior Shorthorn Association and Greene County 4-H Heifer Club and works with show heifers. When she isn’t working with cattle, Colbie plays softball and fall ball for the West Greene Lady team.
