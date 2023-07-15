The Jacktown Fair kicks off fair season this week, running from July 18 through July 22. On Sunday, July 16, the queen and princess contests will be held that evening at the fairgrounds.

The contests begin at 7 p.m. That night, the princess will be crowned; the Miss Jacktown Fair queen crowning is slated for 7 p.m. July 18.

