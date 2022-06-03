This summer, Emily Wood from Washington will join elementary school students from across the state to participate in an academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place at La Roche University, Pittsburgh.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Emily was nominated to attend the forum by one of her third-grade teachers at Joe Walker Elementary. In addition to participating in “Girls On The Run” at school and the morning announcements third-grade team, Emily is also passionate about Girl Scouts, attending church, nature and reading. With dreams of being an author or scientist, Emily is looking forward to gaining the hands-on science experience that the forum provides.