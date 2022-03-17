The following fitness classes are being offered at the WROC at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Rd., Upper St. Clair.
Arthritis exercise program (55+ friendly): The arthritis exercise program is a fun-filled, low-impact course that helps most people with arthritis increase their joint flexibility and find relief from arthritis pain. The arthritis exercise orogram features gentle, joint-safe movements and can be adapted for various fitness levels. This low-impact class can be taken either sitting or standing.
Thursdays, March 24 – May 5 (no class 4/14) 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. Free - registration required
Absolute abs: Walk taller, feel stronger! At last! An abdominal training class without sit-ups or crunches! Elite personal trainer, Anne Brucker, shares 40 years of tummy toning secrets. The class is designed to build strength, stability and endurance in the muscles that support your core, improve balance, assist injury prevention, and become better at everything you do. The result is a rock-solid core, ready to carry you throughout your day! Classes require a yoga mat and light hand weights (all provided).
Thursdays, March 22 – May 5 (no class 4/14), 11:20 a.m. – 12:10 p.m., $49
Visit wroc.westminster-church.org or call Kathy Long at 412-835-6630x200 for details and registration.